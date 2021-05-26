Review: ‘Cruella’ is dazzling fun but shows too much sympathy for the de Vil

With all of the live-action remakes of our favorite childhood movies being produced, I was excited to see who would be cast as my favorite villain, Cruella de Vil, and I was not let down at all. This movie changed the narrative here, even for what is supposed to be a prequel. This film shows a different evolution of the character that became Cruella, and the whole story of 101 Dalmatians. She starts as Estella, a young and clever woman who’s determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She meets a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they build a life and home for themselves on the streets of London. However, when Estella stumbles into a job working for fashion legend Baroness von Hellman, she embraces her wicked side to become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. This story tells of her upbringing and has great character development for Disney film. The ending was a very different premise from any other place that we have seen in her other iterations though. What we have seen in 101 Dalmatians has been cast to the wayside and revamped into a new modern classic. The way this film made Cruella more understandable and personally more vibrant was done masterfully. It has taken what we know of this villain and made her relatable and no longer misunderstood.