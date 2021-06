If you've ever been in one of Amazon's Go stores, you know the strange and somewhat magical feeling of checkout-free shopping. Walk in, grab your stuff, walk out. A receipt shows up on your phone a few minutes later. End of interaction. For Amazon, Go offers a chance to bring some of the convenience of online shopping to the real world. It also gives Amazon more insight into how people shop, what they look for and how stores themselves work. That data can be invaluable.