Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Connecticut fires prison guard over anti-Muslim meme

By PAT EATON-ROBB Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut’s prison system has fired a guard after an Islamic group complained about an anti-Muslim meme he posted on social media years ago. In a termination letter dated Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request, Garner Correctional Institution warden Amoda Hannah told Officer Anthony Marlak that his use of social media had “undermined the public’s confidence in your ability to function in your position.”

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guard#Isis#Muslims#Prison Inmates#Public Media#Islamic#The Associated Press#Isis#Anti Muslim Meme#Muslim Inmates#Inappropriate Remarks#Prejudice#Speech#Firing#Correctional Employees#Infidel#Dead Isis Hangin#Message#Officer Anthony Marlak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Meme
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Connecticut StateStamford Advocate

CT correction officer fired over anti-Muslim Facebook post

The Connecticut correction officer who was the subject of a complaint about an anti-Muslim meme he posted on social media in 2018 was terminated on Tuesday. In January, the Connecticut Chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations called for Anthony Marlak’s firing in connection with a meme he posted on Facebook in 2018 that showed five Men hanging from nooses with the caption, “Islamic Wind Chimes.” Marlak added the comment, “Think I found the best meme on the planet!”
Cheshire, CTPosted by
Connecticut Public

Department Of Correction Officer Terminated After Anti-Muslim Social Media Post

A Department of Correction officer was terminated Tuesday for violating employee conduct and social media policies. DOC officials said Officer Anthony Marlak’s speech threatens the safety of staff and inmates who are Muslim. In the termination letter, DOC Warden Amonda Hannah wrote, “Your personal use of social media has undermined the public’s confidence in your ability to function in your position.”
Connecticut StateNewsTimes

Police: Bullets fired into Connecticut State Capitol

HARTFORD — State, local and Capitol Police on Tuesday were investigating at least three bullets that were fired into the state Capitol building over the weekend. Three bullet holes, two in windows on the south side of the Capitol building and one in an exterior chandelier, were discovered at about 9:15 a.m., state Capitol Police reported. No one was injured.
MinoritiesArkansas Online

Black guard sues over protest arrest

MINNEAPOLIS — A Black man who worked as a security guard for a CNN crew covering protests in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death last summer is suing two Minnesota State Patrol officers, accusing them of violating his civil rights and unlawful detention, his attorneys announced Tuesday. The lawsuit was filed...
Politicswcbe.org

Bill To Make Connecticut First State With Free Prison Phone Calls Heads To Governor

A bill that would make Connecticut the first state in the nation to provide free prison phone calls is now headed to the governor's desk. Supporters say the cost of staying connected is just too high for inmates and their families and that the benefit of maintaining close bonds lasts longer than a prison sentence. Connecticut Public Radio's Lori Mack has this report.
AdvocacyNew York Post

Prison guards forcibly shaved Sikh man’s beard, lawsuit claims

Arizona prison guards restrained a 64-year-old Sikh man and forcibly shaved off his beard — in violation of his religious beliefs, a federal complaint filed Monday said. Attorneys for Surjit Singh are calling for a probe into the Aug. 25, 2020 incident by the US Department of Justice for what they call “egregious religious-freedom violations.”
New Haven, CTcampussafetymagazine.com

Misconduct by Connecticut School Security Officers Leads to Firing

New Haven, Connecticut — Three security officers at New Haven schools were captured on camera taking items from school buildings and coming to work later than what they reported on their timesheets on several occasions. Due to continual misconduct and investigations of the circumstances, the three security guards have been fired.
Connecticut StateWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

At Connecticut middle school, anti-maskers compare administrators to Hitler

HARTFORD, Conn. — Anti-mask protesters posted a sign outside a middle school in Portland, south of Hartford, on Sunday depicting the local superintendent of schools and board of education chair with Adolf Hitler-like mustaches above cartoon images of children wearing masks. “I am appalled and sickened at this image appearing...
Elmira, NYwlea.net

Assaults Against Prison Guards, On The Rise, In Elmira

ELMIRA, NY – State Senator Tom O’Mara (R-C,I-Big Flats) today said that multiple attacks by inmates on corrections officers at the Elmira Correctional Facility throughout the month of May continue to highlight the need for Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Democratic leaders of the State Legislature to address the rising violence inside state prisons.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Epstein jail guards officially dodge prison as judge OKs agreement

The two jail guards who copped to fudging documents the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself will officially avoid time behind bars themselves after a judge on Tuesday okayed their deferred-prosecution agreement. The former guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, will avoid prison and be forced to complete 100 hours of...
Delaware StateDaily Progress

TV station apologizes for anti-Muslim debate question directed at Del. Sam Rasoul

RICHMOND — Washington-area TV station ABC7-WJLA apologized for an anti-Muslim question one of its anchors addressed to a candidate during a televised debate Tuesday. “During an important, relevant exchange related to campaign finance during the debate, our anchor, Dave Lucas, asked an inappropriate and disrespectful question to Delegate Sam Rasoul,” Bill Fanshawe, senior vice president at Sinclair Broadcast Group, emailed to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a civil rights organization.
Violent CrimesPopculture

Prison Guards Didn't Notice Prisoner Beheading Cellmate, Wearing Body Parts

Correctional officers at California's Corcoran State Prison claim they didn't see 31-year-old Jaime Osuna torture and behead his cellmate. A lawsuit stemming from the March 2019 incident claims the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation conducted a "shoddy investigation" and delayed any discipline for the guards involved. The victim, Luis...
Minoritiesstirlingnews.co.uk

Williamson sounds warning over anti-Semitism in schools

Headteachers have been told by Gavin Williamson to ensure “political impartiality” over the Israel-Palestinian conflict, following a “concerning” increase in anti-Semitic incidents. Mr Williamson said the recent violence had increased focus on the conflict in many schools, which in some cases had led to the expression of anti-Semitic views and...
Violent Crimesthelesabre.com

Epstein guards spared prison time

In a plea deal with federal prosecutors the two prison guards on duty the night Jeffery Epstein killed himself will be spared prison time. Tova Noel and Micheal Thomas have both admitted to falsifying prison records on the night in question. During their shift instead of checking in on Epstein,...