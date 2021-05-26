Cancel
Middle East

Syria’s Assad votes in former rebel town, site of chemical attack

sdjewishworld.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Maha El Dahan AMMAN (Reuters) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad voted on Wednesday in an election certain to extend his rule over a country ruined by war, casting his ballot in the former rebel stronghold of Douma where a suspected chemical weapons attack in 2018 prompted Western air strikes. The government says the election shows Syria is functioning normally despite the decade-old conflict. The fighting has killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven 11 million people – about half the country’s population – from their homes. “Syria is not what they were tryi…

Person
Bashar Al Assad
Country
Syria
