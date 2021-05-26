Syria’s Assad votes in former rebel town, site of chemical attack

Israel said Tuesday that a Gaza media building it targeted was used by Hamas to jam air defenses but the Associated Press, whose office was destroyed in the attack, called for evidence. Israel's ambassador to the United States, Gilad Erdan, gave the most detailed explanation yet of the decision to strike the tower as he met the head of the news agency, Gary Pruitt, at its New York headquarters. "The unit was developing an electronic jamming system to be used against the Iron Dome defense system," Erdan said, referring to the anti-missile shield that intercepts Hamas rockets. He offered Israel's help in rebuilding the bureau of the Associated Press, one of the world's major news agencies along with Agence France-Presse and Reuters, and said he did not imagine AP employees were aware of the alleged use of the building by Hamas.