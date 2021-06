Student loans are a part of life for many people that have graduated college within the last 10-15 years. According to the Department of Education, the average student loan debt in America is $35,397. Here in Atlanta, the average amount of student loan debt is even higher, at just under $40,000. For those of us that pursued an advanced medical degree, the numbers are a bit more daunting. The average student debt for physical therapists is $96,000 according to the APTA and $201,490 for physicians according to the AAMC. Depending on your financial situation after graduation and your own personal goals, many students will require 10-20 years to pay off their student loan balance. That is a long time to be stuck with that much debt. Unfortunately, just under half report of those with student loan debt report waiting to purchase their first home due to the amount of money they owe.