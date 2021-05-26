Cancel
Logan Paul Calls Floyd Mayweather "Pipsqueak" While Bashing His Sparring

By Joseph Abrams
hotnewhiphop.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Paul continues to throw shots at boxing legend Floyd Mayweather just eleven days before their anticipated June 6th fight. In a short Instagram video posted Tuesday night, the YouTuber-turned-boxer poked fun at a picture Mayweather posted Tuesday afternoon. The post in question saw Mayweather showing blood on his gloves as he practices for next week’s event. Paul, who lost his only professional fight to YouTuber KSI, continues to equate himself with the undefeated Mayweather. While laughing in the video clip (below), he trolls:

Related
Combat SportsHOT 97

Jake Paul RESPONDS To The Game Calling Him Out To Fight!

Jake Paul is ready to throw hands with The Game. The west coast rapper tweeted that he wants to shoot the fair one with the YouTube star. In the message, The Game called out Logan and Jake Paul. He said,. “Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul…. meet me & my little brother downtown...
UFCdexerto.com

Former UFC Champion Michael Bisping reveals he turned down Jake Paul fight offer

Retired UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping was approached by Jake Paul with a potential fight offer, which the former mixed martial artist promptly turned down after having “a bit of a laugh with it.”. The Paul brothers’ fighting careers have been hotly debated from the very start. Younger brother Jake...
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Lamar Odom Is Open To Fight Jake Paul "For Nate Robinson"

Just a month away from his own celebrity boxing bout against Aaron Carter, Lamar Odom is already seemingly on to his next fight. Lamar Odom has reportedly spoken out about avenging fellow Los Angeles Laker and NBA player, Nate Robinson by boxing Jake Paul. Odom has told TMZ Sports, “After Aaron Carter, I would love to fight Jake Paul. For Nate Robinson!”
UFCmmanews.com

Tyron Woodley Ramps Up His Pursuit To Fight Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley is ramping up his relentless pursuit of Jake Paul. Ever since Tyron Woodley’s backstage confrontation with Jake Paul and team member J’Leon Love prior to the Paul/Askren boxing match, Woodley has had an unpleasant taste in his mouth from the whole mess. It certainly didn’t help matters to watch his close friend Askren get knocked out by the YouTube personality moments later, so Woodley is eager to make things right on both fronts by facing Jake Paul.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Dana White rips into Jake Paul’s promoter and Oscar De La Hoya

UFC president Dana White got annoyed when asked about Triller, the promotion that put on the Jake Paul and Ben Askren boxing match. Then White proceeded to unload on Oscar De La Hoya at the UFC 262 post-fight press conference. “Don’t ask me about these idiots,” White responded when asked...
Combat Sportshotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul Calls 6ix9ine A Rat When Asked About Potential Boxing Match

6ix9ine is one of the biggest trolls on the entire internet and these days, his antics are downright disrespectful. At first, 6ix9ine used to get under people's skin, but now, he actively wishes death upon people, which is vile, to say the least. Regardless, the artist has managed to stay relevant and his name is constantly being brought up when it comes to celebrity boxing matches. With this in mind, it should come as absolutely no surprise that he would be interested in a fight against Jake Paul.
Combat SportsThe Independent

Jake Paul supports brother Logan during fight with Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul filmed himself supporting his brother Logan Paul as the Youtube star-turned-boxer unexpectedly survived his fight against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. “You’re winning!” Jake shouts, his voice hoarse from excitedly screaming. Logan went all eight rounds with the retired five-weight world champion at their Miami exhibition bout. With no...
Combat Sportshotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul's Beach Joy Ride In Puerto Rico Leads To Investigation

Jake Paul has never been someone who avoids controversy. In fact, it always feels like he is actively seeking it out. A perfect example of this was last week when Paul ended up being punched in the face during a kerfuffle with Floyd Mayweather and his team. Since that time, Paul has even upped his security because he is reportedly scared of what Mayweather might do. There are plenty of other instances of Paul getting himself wrapped up in something, and now, he is being investigated by Puerto Rico.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Logan Paul wants rematch with Mayweather

By Sean Jones: Logan Paul says he’s interested in a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr after the two fought an eight-round exhibition last Sunday that had no winner on Showtime pay-per-view. Logan, 26, says he might be able to knock out Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) next time they fight.