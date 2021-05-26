Cancel
Scout your wheat fields for rust diseases

lincolnsentinel.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith wheat heading in the southern part of north central Kansas and the northern part with the flag leaf emerged or close to heading, it is a very important time to scout for wheat diseases. Stripe rust has continued to advance north, although incidence is trace in northern Kansas counties...

