Online jewelry retailer to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Online jewelry retailer Blue Nile is set to open its first location in Arizona at Scottsdale Fashion Square. The online jewelry brand with more than 20 years in the e-commerce industry announced it plans to make an aggressive push to expand its brick-and-mortar presence across the United States. The Seattle-based brand, which was founded in 1999, sells conflict-free diamonds that are ethically sourced.www.abc15.com