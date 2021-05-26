Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Home power preparations for severe weather

SFGate
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Tornados, floods, hurricanes and more — severe weather is increasing around the world. Are you ready if a threatening storm hits your home?. “Storm frequency and intensity is increasing, which means it's important for homeowners to take a proactive approach to severe weather preparedness,” said Jonathan Green, senior regional parts and service manager at Northern Tool + Equipment. “Having the right equipment and gear on hand and ready to go means your family can stay as safe and as comfortable as possible.”

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Generators#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Bpt#Northern Tool Equipment#The American Red Cross#Northstar#Run
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
South Bend, IN95.3 MNC

Thousands of I&M Power customers without electricity after two rounds of severe weather

More than 13,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers have lost electricity after two rounds of severe weather pushed through Michiana on Saturday, June 26. The first round moved through around 4:30 p.m. The second round moved through around 7:30 p.m. Both rounds produced Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for the South Bend metro area, though there was no confirmation that a tornado actually touched down.
Powers, ORPosted by
Powers Today

Powers Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Powers: Saturday, June 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, June 27: Sunny then patchy fog during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Monday, June 28: Patchy Fog; Tuesday, June 29: Sunny during the day; while partly
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crane THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ECTOR NORTHEASTERN WARD...SOUTHEASTERN WINKLER AND NORTHWESTERN CRANE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.