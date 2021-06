I’ve always been one to root for an underdog (or underduck?), so when Topper of Topsy Turvy Duck came across my social media feed, I contacted her owner Lisa Guckelberg to learn more. My first exposure to Topsy was a video of her getting into mischief with a tough-looking dog, Buddy, who is an unlikely companion of hers. The two were following Lisa around while she did chores, and Topper was sassy and talkative. Somehow, it’s always the sassy ones who win me over.