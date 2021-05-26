North West Puts Kim Kardashian On Blast While She Promotes Olivia Rodrigo's New Album

Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Kanye West and Kim Kardashian chose unique names for their kids. Usually, popular celebrities always look for different and meaningful names when it comes to naming their kids. One prominent example of this is Elon Musk, who called his kid X Æ A-Xii. While Kardashians have named their kids a bit normal, they are still pretty distinctive. The youngest, Kylie Jenner, has named her daughter Stormi, Khloe Kardashian picked True, and Kourtney and Rob Kardashian also chose generic names. However, no Kardashian descendants are as unique as North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.