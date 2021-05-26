Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

North West Puts Kim Kardashian On Blast While She Promotes Olivia Rodrigo's New Album

By Joshua Robinson
hotnewhiphop.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids are some of the most brutally honest people on this earth, and Kim Kardashian recently learned that the hard way. In honor of the release of Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour, several celebrities — including Joe Jonas, Nick Platter, and Kim Kardashian — received care packages that included Sour Patch Kids, sweethearts, composition books, and other cutesy merchandise decorated to coincide with the album artwork for Sour. Naturally, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share her excitement about receiving hers, but her and Kanye West's eldest child North West hilariously called her out mid-video.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
North West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Saint West
Person
Kanye
Person
Joe Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Cute#Love#Video#Artwork#Sweethearts#Sour Patch Kids#Earth#Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kim Kardashian West buys iconic Janet Jackson video outfit

It was Janet Jackson's 55th birthday over the weekend, but Kim Kardashian West got the gift. The reality star/mogul shared on her Instagram stories over the weekend that she had purchased the outfit Jackson wore in the music video for her hit 1993 single, "If." Kardashian West shared birthday wishes...
Celebritiesmyv949.com

Tyson Beckford Reveals In New Interview That He Spent Time With Kim Kardashian In The Past While Addressing Their Previous Feud—“She Forgot We Hung Out A Few Times”

Roommates, back in 2018, Tyson Beckford and Kim Kardashian got into a pretty nasty feud that ended with her insinuating that he was gay and that she didn’t know who he was. Welp, fast forward to the present, and now Tyson Beckford is claiming that not only is Kim very familiar with him, but they […]
CelebritiesMiami Herald

In tears, Kim Kardashian says she can’t be a wife who follows Kanye West’s every move

Kim Kardashian felt like a failure as her marriage to Kanye West was crumbling earlier this year. "I feel like a f— failure, that it's, like, a third f— marriage," the 40-year-old mom and entrepreneur said in a flashback clip during Thursday's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "Yeah I feel like a f— loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy."
Family RelationshipsScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Why Kim Kardashian Chose Her Kids' Names (& What They Mean)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Kanye West and Kim Kardashian chose unique names for their kids. Usually, popular celebrities always look for different and meaningful names when it comes to naming their kids. One prominent example of this is Elon Musk, who called his kid X Æ A-Xii. While Kardashians have named their kids a bit normal, they are still pretty distinctive. The youngest, Kylie Jenner, has named her daughter Stormi, Khloe Kardashian picked True, and Kourtney and Rob Kardashian also chose generic names. However, no Kardashian descendants are as unique as North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.
CelebritiesElle

Kim Kardashian Is Trolling Khloé Kardashian On Instagram

The Kardashians are such a massive celebrity institution it's sometimes easy to forget that they're also just a family with the same bonds and complex relationships that lots of other families have. That also means that they'll take the mick out of each other relentlessly because that, as we all know, is just how sisterly love goes. So it's no surprise that Kim trolled Khloé on Instagram over her latest post, like only a sister could.