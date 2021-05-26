North West Puts Kim Kardashian On Blast While She Promotes Olivia Rodrigo's New Album
Kids are some of the most brutally honest people on this earth, and Kim Kardashian recently learned that the hard way. In honor of the release of Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour, several celebrities — including Joe Jonas, Nick Platter, and Kim Kardashian — received care packages that included Sour Patch Kids, sweethearts, composition books, and other cutesy merchandise decorated to coincide with the album artwork for Sour. Naturally, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share her excitement about receiving hers, but her and Kanye West's eldest child North West hilariously called her out mid-video.www.hotnewhiphop.com