Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Travel Troubleshooter: Can Booking.com keep my rental deposit?

By Christopher Elliott, King Features Syndicate, Inc.
Mercury News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: I recently booked a reservation on Booking.com at Pelican Stay, a furnished apartment building in Portland’s Pearl District. I paid the owner a security deposit of $250, which was to be returned to me no longer than 30 days after my stay. After 30 days, I checked with Booking.com to find out what happened to the refund since I hadn’t received it. Booking.com tried to help me but has also had no success.

www.mercurynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booking Com#Security Deposit#Refunds#Consumer Credit#Credit Card Issuers#Quarantine Order#60 Day Limit#Portland#Kalamazoo#Michigan Answer#Pearl District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Mercury News

Travel Troubleshooter: Why is it taking so long for my OAT refund?

DEAR TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: I’d like some advice for obtaining a refund for a trip to Morocco my wife and I booked with Overseas Adventure Travel (OAT). We originally scheduled for April of 2020. OAT canceled the trip in March 2020. At that time, OAT offered either a full refund or incentives to rebook the trip or opt for other future trips. We had until May 1 to decide.
epcan.com

Smart ways to keep travel spending in check

(Family Features) With more people getting vaccinated, many are looking forward to reuniting with loved ones and making up for lost vacation time. However, budget is often a primary concern when planning a trip. To help make your money go further, consider these tips from the travel experts at Vrbo.
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Google Travel Adds Vacation Rentals Alongside Hotels in Search Results - PhocusWire

Google is making moves that further blur the line between hotels and private accommodations. The search giant says searches for “beach rentals” and “staycations” grew by more than 100% globally in the last year and now it wants to better serve that interest by combining vacation rentals and hotels in one comprehensive search result for a destination.
CBS 46

Travelers waiting in long lines, finding it difficult to snag car rentals for holiday weekend

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Memorial Day weekend travel will kick into high gear starting Thursday, but booking a flight might be easier than securing a car rental. Travelers passing through Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport aren’t just waiting in crazy long lines to get through security, lines at some car rental companies are equally as mind-boggling.
Posted by
The Mint Hill Times

Travel- Can I- Should I, Part 6

CHARLOTTE – My explanation, using my emergency services experiences, is that means they have to make a plan to transport, hospitalize, and provide medication, in the event, every single passenger onboard becomes ill at the same time. With some Cruise Ships carrying more than 6000passengers plus crew, you can do the math and see that even with the facilities and transport available here in Mecklenburg County, that is daunting at least. For Island countries it is impossible. Shelter in place CDC, and bring treatment, isolation, and medicine to the ship! I guess I am just too simple-minded. That solution is no good because it is too simple.
Travelescalontimes.com

Booking A Vacation Rental During Unique Travel Season

After a dismal 2020 when people’s movements were greatly restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travel and tourism could increase significantly beginning in the summer of 2021. That’s great news for the businesses and workers who make their living in the tourism industry, and it’s music to the ears of people itching to get out of the house and head off for parts unknown.
Travelnny360.com

Car rental scams overheat as summer travel picks up

As more people hit the road this summer, they need to steer clear of look-alike, imposter websites for car rental outfits that are popping up like pot holes. You could fly into town, think you’ve got a rental car reserved, and end up going nowhere. Ah, the joys of re-opening...
Juneau Empire

Opinion: Independent travelers cannot compensate for what cruise ship travelers bring

When my parents came to Alaska in the 1970s, like the many people before them, they came searching for work. Oil was discovered on the North Slope in 1968. The work opportunities were plentiful for people who did not mind extreme weather. After pipeline work finished, my parents went looking for their next job opportunity. They settled in Juneau, but they were unsure of what they wanted to do.
CarsYakima Herald Republic

6 Alternatives to Car Rental That Can Save $150 A Day or More

Just as folks are ready to travel again, the soaring price of rental cars is making some vacations cost prohibitive. As of mid-May, in New York City and Jacksonville, Fla., a midsize SUV costs $193 a day to rent, while the same car rental is $249 a day in Indianapolis. And these prices are before taxes and fees.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Summer travel 101: What to know about cruising, Canada, Europe, airfares, rental cars, road trips and more

CLEVELAND, Ohio — This weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer travel season, and if it seems like nearly everyone is planning a trip, you’re not imagining it. Leisure travel demand is surging, according to numerous surveys. And if you’re not traveling over Memorial Day, you’re probably thinking about where you want to go later in the summer.
bigislandnow.com

Traveling Responsibly in Hawai‘i During the Rental Car Shortage

Hawai‘i has experienced a rapid rise in visitor arrivals during May, which is anticipated to continue through the summer months. As a result, residents and visitors alike have been experiencing challenges in securing a rental car throughout the Hawaiian Islands. Residents are having difficulty finding cars for business and leisure...
WNCY

Booking.com to repay Dutch COVID-19 aid – ANP

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – U.S. travel firm Booking Holdings will repay the Dutch government millions of dollars (euros) it received in COVID-19 aid, news agency ANP reported on Friday, citing the company. The move comes after members of parliament expressed outrage over executive pay packages at the company during the coronavirus...
CBS 46

What can travelers expect when flying this summer?

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Americans are ready to pack their bags, head to the airport and takeoff for destinations from beaches, to national parks and family gatherings, but passengers will notice the travel experience has changed in many ways as a result of the pandemic. Here's what you need to know...