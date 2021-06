Herkimer County Community College will conduct its 53rd annual Commencement ceremony virtually on Friday, May 14 at 4 p.m. The ceremony will feature both live and pre-recorded speeches. Similar to the 2020 Commencement, eligible graduates were mailed their regalia and were asked to submit photos of themselves to be displayed when their names are announced. There are 389 graduates and candidates for associate degrees and certificates. Of those, 89 completed their degrees entirely online through the College’s Internet Academy.