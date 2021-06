What if you took The Joy of Painting, switched Bob Ross’s artistic medium from landscape oil painting to retro-inspired memes, and aired it on an anti-capitalist streaming platform where he used his art to muse on topics like how modernism and art school suck the fun and variety out of design, the importance of just making cool shit for the love of it rather than pleasing others or profit, and “diarheha” and “boaners”? That’s the spirit behind Seize the Memes, a new six-episode series that debuts today on Means TV, a worker-owned streaming service that launched in 2020. The show is arguably just as soothing as The Joy of Painting, too, as long as you take comfort in the idea of living in, as the series’s intro puts it, “the last days of the American empire.”