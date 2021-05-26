Annual ‘Big John’ Bracket Nationals at Dragway this weekend

ROCKINGHAM — Defending champion and four-time overall winner Eric Aman will try to make history this weekend when he competes in the 23rd annual ATI Performance Products “Big John” Memorial Weekend Bracket Nationals at Rockingham Dragway.

Aman, a three-time Rockingham track champion, will have three chances to become the first driver in history to win two or more “Big John” trophies in two different categories. The Clinton resident won the Footbrake title 2011, 2015 and 2016 before breaking through last year in Top Eliminator, the category in which he will compete again starting Saturday.

One of the highlights of the race, which honors the memory of former track official John Leviner, will be the National Dragster Challenge, otherwise known as the “Run for the Wally,” in which the daily winners in Top Eliminator and Sportsman race for one of the “Wally” trophies awarded at NHRA national events.

Top ET winners will take home $5,000 Saturday, $7,500 Sunday and $5,000 Monday. Footbrake winners earn $1,000 daily. Sunday’s Jr. Dragster winner will take home $1,000 with $250 to the winners on Saturday and Monday. For the second year, the race also will include the NHRA’s newest class, Jr. Street.

In addition to the purse, each day’s race will award points toward Rockingham Dragway track championships and toward participation in the Summit Racing ET Finals in the fall.

The track will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, May 28, for early parking. Racing will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with a Run for the Money followed immediately by eliminations.

Adult admission is $15 per day although discounts are available on multiple day passes. Children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult and parking is free in Rockingham’s main lot.