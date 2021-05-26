Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Chance to play for Tigers would be 'unbelievable' for rising Oklahoma recruit

By Gavin Oliver
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iB3St_0aC8lOat00

An emerging recruit from the Sooner State is on Clemson’s radar and has been invited to participate in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp, which begins next week.

Choctaw (Okla.) 2023 tight end RJ Jackson, who picked up his first offer from Vanderbilt two weeks ago, is drawing interest from the Tigers.

“They’ve followed me on Twitter,” he said, “and they invited me to their camps this summer.”

A multi-sport athlete who stands out on the diamond in addition to the gridiron, Jackson hopes to fit a Swinney Camp session into his busy summer calendar.

The Swinney Camp kicks off June 2, with subsequent camp dates set for June 3, 5, 6, 10 and 11.

“I’m going to have baseball tournaments in the summer, so I’ll have to check the schedule,” Jackson said. “But I’m most definitely going to try and make one.”

Along with Clemson, schools such as Oklahoma State and Kansas State are intrigued by the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Jackson.

“It’s been going pretty good here recently,” he said of his recruitment. “I received my first offer from Vanderbilt (on May 11). A lot of other schools have been showing interest as well too.”

Jackson has been impressed by Clemson’s program from afar and would love to earn the opportunity to suit up for the Tigers in the future.

“I think Clemson is a great university, and they have one of the top football programs in the country,” he said. “To get an offer from them would be unbelievable!”

Jackson, who was also invited to the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp, believes he has a lot to offer college teams as a tight end.

“I pride myself on being an all-around TE,” he said. “I plan to dominate in the passing game, and also be an elite blocker as well. I feel like I can bring versatility to any team at the next level.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0aC8lOat00

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

428
Followers
744
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Choctaw, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#American Football#Clemson Football#College Football#Vanderbilt Football#Tigers#Twitter#Espn#Clemson Variety Frame#Sooner State#Swinney Camp#College Teams#220 Pound Jackson#Baseball Tournaments#Okla#Versatility#Schools#Subsequent Camp Dates#Rising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Auburn, ALeagleeyeauburn.com

Tigers Survive and Advance, Prepare for Match Play

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) The Auburn Tigers knew they had no choice but to step up and deliver should they want to keep their season alive. Head coach Melissa Lauren’s squad delivered with a program-record 10-under 278 and vaulted themselves to sixth place overall; the performance was sufficient to advance the team to 2021 NCAA Championship match play.
Iowa Statehawkcentral.com

Recruiting mailbag: Could Iowa signee Cooper DeJean play QB for the Hawkeyes?

Hi, everyone. Welcome, once again, to the recruiting mailbag. the tweet from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Tuesday? He said sources told him several mid-major programs are planning to opt out of guarantee games against high-major programs because they don't want to provide an opportunity to scout mid-major talents who may eventually enter the transfer portal.
Oklahoma StateScarlet Nation

PODCAST: The Oklahoma recruiting tour has started

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud. The offseason means Josh is in town and comes in studio for the podcast. He's touring the state checking out all the prospects on the prep scene across Oklahoma. He gives his impressions from day one and we talk about the state of recruiting for Oklahoma as the dead period is set to come to an end. How will recruiting change once players are allowed to visit campuses once again? And could the Sooners open up new doors with the end of the dead period and maybe even land some unexpected prospects? Also, will it be harder to keep commitments now that official visits are able to take place? We hit on a little bit of everything, included Carey's contention to finding great Tex-Mex is infinitely more interesting than finding great BBQ while in Texas.
Oklahoma StateYardbarker

Oklahoma Debuts in Top 10 of SIAA Recruiting Rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners are making moves this offseason. Assembling a recruiting class with nine verbal pledges already, OU debuted as the No. 6-ranked class in the Sports Illustrated All-American Team Recruiting Rankings for the 2022 cycle. The SIAA rankings are compiled with team needs in mind, as well as how...
Sportschatsports.com

Gilstrap on her journey to Clemson, playing for the Tigers

Ainsley Gilstrap always wanted to play for Clemson, but she never thought it would happen. Then Clemson started a softball program and Gilstrap found her way to Clemson, but the journey was not easy. In the end, however, she started at shortstop for an ACC Championship team in its first full season.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

A.J. Brown recruiting Julio Jones to play for Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown would love some help on the offensive side of the football next season and is recruiting one of the league's all-time greats to join his position group in the AFC South. Brown posted an audio message to Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones this week on Instagram, revealing a direct message to the former Alabama's standout.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Gators rise up team recruiting rankings with latest commitment

The Florida Gators opened the day on Thursday with the No. 26 ranked 2022 recruiting class. However, the Gators moved up two places to the No. 24 ranked class in 2022 after landing a commitment from Houston (TX) Clear Lake four-star cornerback Julian Humphrey. The Gators jumped the Clemson Tigers and USC Trojans on their slide up in the latest 2022 team rankings.
College Sportstdalabamamag.com

Rising OL Koby Keenum recruitment set to explode this summer

Mars Hill Bible’s sophomore offensive lineman, Koby Keenum has seen his recruitment take off over the last couple of months, and it shows no signs of slowing down. The offensive tackle, who played varsity football for the first time last fall has come a long way in a short time. Keenum has pulled in eight D1 offers since receiving his first offer from Arkansas in March. Virginia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Penn State and Florida State have all offered him this month.
Orlando, FL247Sports

Tiger tennis duo playing for national championship

The doubles pair of Tad Maclean and Finn Murgett have advanced to the championship round of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament and will play SEC rivals from Tennessee for the title on Friday afternoon in Orlando, Florida. If Murgett and Maclean win the match they will become Auburn’s second-ever national...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Recruiting Roundup: Oklahoma St. extends additional offers in May

The long-awaited end to the extended recruiting dead period is only a short time away. On Tuesday, prospects will finally be able to take in-person visits on the campuses of Division I programs. Oklahoma State — like many of its Power Five counterparts — will have a busy month in June. As the Cowboys prepare to host recruits, the staff has also been busy handing out more offers to prospects in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes.
Eugene, ORraynetoday.com

Tigers to play in NCAA Eugene Regional

LSU received a bid on Monday to the NCAA Baseball Tournament, and the Tigers will travel to the Eugene Regional hosted by the University of Oregon. LSU is the No. 3 seed in the regional, and the Tigers will play second-seeded Gonzaga on Friday in a first-round matchup at 9 p.m. CT (7 p.m. PT). Top-seeded Oregon will face No. 4 seed Central Connecticut State at 4 p.m. CT (2 p.m. PT) on Friday.
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Prep softball: Tigers play Bloomer in HON showdown

The Northwestern softball team is 15-1 this spring with 11 shutouts and is 13-1 in the Heart O’ North Conference. This Thursday, May 27, the Tigers host Bloomer at 4 p.m. in a doubleheader at Brule in a game that has all the makings of a showdown. Bloomer comes in...
College Sportsfarmvilleherald.com

Tigers announce football recruiting class

Hampden-Sydney College head football coach Marty Favret has announced his incoming recruiting class that totals 45 newcomers to the program. The group includes first-year student-athletes from throughout Virginia, as well as Alabama, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont set to join the Tigers beginning with the 2021 fall campaign.