Cambria County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Cambria, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cambria; Somerset STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOMERSET AND CAMBRIA COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 1236 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Belsano to near Ligonier to 6 miles west of Seven Springs. Movement was east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Johnstown, Somerset, Westmont, Windber, Ebensburg, Belmont, Nanty-Glo, Portage, Northern Cambria, Geistown, Southmont, Patton, Cresson, Gallitzin, Friedens, Vinco, Loretto, Boswell, Dale and East Conemaugh.

alerts.weather.gov
