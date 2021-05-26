Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins, Yates by NWS

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter (brought to you by Kinney Drugs) delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. a spring warmup is on the way. FIRST LOOK: KING DAVID’S OPENS A NEW SPOT: Few restaurants on Marshall Street have enjoyed the success that King David’s has had over the years. It was THE place on the Syracuse University Hill to get authentic gyros, shish kabobs, falafels and fresh hummus. While that spot closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has yet to reopen, a location in Fayetteville is open and now, a new King David’s opened a few weeks ago in Fairmount, although it hasn’t had its official grand opening. Here’s a first look at the new location. (Charlie Miller photo)