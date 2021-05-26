Cancel
Cayuga County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins, Yates by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cayuga; Oneida; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Tompkins; Yates The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Seneca County in central New York Northwestern Oneida County in central New York Northeastern Schuyler County in central New York Northeastern Yates County in central New York Cayuga County in central New York Onondaga County in central New York Northwestern Tompkins County in central New York * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1238 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lysander to near Keuka Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, Ithaca, Auburn, De Witt, Lysander, Van Buren and Baldwinsville. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
