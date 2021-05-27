Golf event ‘The Match’ to return with Mickelson-Brady and DeChambeau-Rodgers pairings

The PGA Championship returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island for the first time since Rory McIlroy's eight-stroke victory in 2012. The second major of 2021 is the fourth of the 2020-21 season. Collin Morikawa looks to defend his first major win from last summer at TPC Harding Park. Below, we look at the 2021 PGA Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.