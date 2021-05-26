Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Mass Shooting Plotter Is Allegedly Sending Prison Letters to Influential Neo-Nazi and Is Calling for Violence

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman serving a life sentence for a failed mass shooting plot in Halifax is alleged to have sent letters and art to an infamous neo-Nazi from prison calling for violence against “subhumans.”. According to neo-Nazi James Mason, Lindsay Souvannarath, 29, gifted Mason letters and drawings that he posted on...

www.vice.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Plotter#Hate Crimes#Police Violence#Nazi Authorities#Gun Violence Action#Terrorist Attack#World News#Siege#Asian#Canadian#The Nighttime Podcast#Benmakuch#Mlamoureux#Swastika#Nazis#The Atomwaffen Division#Columbine#Rcmp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
Vice

Neo-Nazi Was Behind Walmart Mass Shooting Plot, Group Claims

A Texas man police say was planning a mass shooting at a Walmart appears to be connected to a neo-Nazi group that describes itself as the “extremist alternative to the 12-step program.”. Kerr County Sheriff’s Office say that they have arrested Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, on a warrant for a...
Violent Crimestucson.com

Letter: Yet another mass shooting

Congratulations Gov Ducey and our Republican state legislature! Your "essential" gun laws are working! You continue to insure more dead innocent people! Arizona's turn is around the corner. I fear I will be in the wrong place at the wrong time! 200 mass shooting already in this country!- when will this end? Oh yeah- I forgot - we are reliving the wild west! You must be so proud Gov Ducey and all!
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Gun Violence

Bullets are flying almost daily in many different cities for many reasons and for no reason! How long before you, your family or loved ones, your friends or neighbors must duck and cover? Or can't, and die?. There can be no excuse for not banning assault weapons, making background checks...
Violent CrimesDaily Review & Sunday Review

The lethal nexus: Mass shootings and domestic violence

You know the United States is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic when the pace of mass shootings gets back to “normal.” As of June 2, there were 244 mass shootings in the U.S. this year. That’s one to two per day. The place and time of the next of these horrific acts is unknown, but that one will happen is a certainty. Then another, and another. One consequence of the number of mass shootings in the U.S. is that we possess data related to the crimes, which show a correlation between mass shooters and domestic violence. A majority of the men who commit mass shootings (and men commit at least 97% of them) also have a history of domestic violence. That knowledge, along with sensible, fully enforced gun control measures, could help stem the epidemic of mass shootings that blights our society, and save the lives of women threatened by intimate partner violence.
San Jose, CAPosted by
ABC10

Can a Gun Violence Restraining Order prevent mass shootings?

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Many people have been left asking if anything could have been done to prevent mass shootings after nine people were killed in San Jose Wednesday. There are so-called "red flag" laws in place across the country aimed at heeding possible warning signs, but are they being used often enough?
WorldPosted by
Daily Herald

Canadian police say Muslim family targeted by deadly attack

TORONTO -- A driver plowed a pickup truck into a family of five, killing four of them and seriously injuring the other in a deliberate attack that targeted the victims because they were Muslims, Canadian police said Monday. Authorities said a young man was arrested in the parking lot of...
U.K.BBC

Andrew Dymock: Alleged neo-Nazi denies packing extremist books

An alleged neo-Nazi has told a court that extremist texts were placed in his luggage after he was arrested. Andrew Dymock, 24, from Bath, is on trial at the Old Bailey charged with 15 terrorism and public order offences. Mr Dymock, who denies all charges, told the court his bag...
Texas StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Police: Neo-Nazi Arrested After Plot For Mass Shooting Thwarted By Law Enforcement In Texas

Law enforcement arrested an alleged neo-Nazi who was planning a mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas a local police department announced Sunday. Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested Friday for a terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury, according to the Kerr County Sheriffs Office. Law enforcement, including local police and the FBI, investigated Blevins for a week to confirm his association with extremist ideologies.
Violent CrimesVoice of America

2021 Mass Shootings

In the decade beginning in 2010, an average of 5.5 mass shootings occurred each year in the United States. During 2020, when much of the country was under coronavirus lockdowns, the number of mass shootings sharply declined, with only two recorded during the year. Now that coronavirus restrictions are lifting...