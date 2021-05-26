Dominic Cummings’s Covid select committee evidence was a story of liars – told by a liar
It was the kind of day that signals how far we’ve fallen. Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to the prime minister, sat for hours in front of a select committee of MPs, and levelled some of the most devastating accusations ever directed against a peacetime prime minister. He laid out a narrative of ineptitude, idiocy and indecision over the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.inews.co.uk