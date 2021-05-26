Cancel
Dominic Cummings’s Covid select committee evidence was a story of liars – told by a liar

By Ian Dunt
inews.co.uk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the kind of day that signals how far we’ve fallen. Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to the prime minister, sat for hours in front of a select committee of MPs, and levelled some of the most devastating accusations ever directed against a peacetime prime minister. He laid out a narrative of ineptitude, idiocy and indecision over the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

inews.co.uk
