Poulin simply brilliant in Team Bauer’s first two games
Marie-Philip Poulin is all but unstoppable right now. She has started her 2021 Secret Dream Gap Tour with back-to-back multi-point games for Team Bauer. After 120 minutes of hockey, Poulin has five points — four of which are primary — and, if anything, you could say she’s been a bit unlucky. She could just as easily be sitting on three or four goals instead of the two she has buried, one of which was a shorthanded game-winner in Team Bauer’s opening game against Team Sonnet.www.theicegarden.com