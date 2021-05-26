Cancel
Poulin simply brilliant in Team Bauer’s first two games

By Mike Murphy
theicegarden.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarie-Philip Poulin is all but unstoppable right now. She has started her 2021 Secret Dream Gap Tour with back-to-back multi-point games for Team Bauer. After 120 minutes of hockey, Poulin has five points — four of which are primary — and, if anything, you could say she’s been a bit unlucky. She could just as easily be sitting on three or four goals instead of the two she has buried, one of which was a shorthanded game-winner in Team Bauer’s opening game against Team Sonnet.

