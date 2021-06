With Johnny Depp out as Captain Jack Sparrow, Disney is in the midst of relaunching the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise without him. And it seems the studio is going all in on the “girl power” angle. Not only is there one project in the works that could star Marvel’s Karen Gillan, but a spinoff produced by DC’s Margot Robbie is also in development. With Robbie involved on both sides of the camera, this is the one that’s moving faster out of the two.