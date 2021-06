IPO stocks are usually in high demand. Buying early is your best chance of making the highest gains on an investment, and that often drives up a price quickly. But there are two points to consider with this approach. One is that retail investors rarely get in on the IPO price, which typically goes to commercial investors. By the time most retail investors have the opportunity to buy, the price is often much higher, even doubled from the IPO price. IPO buying frenzy eventually settles down, bringing the price and any gains with it. If you buy into the hype and invest at the high, you'll lose any gains in the near term.