Don't expect Pache back in Braves immediate CF plans when healthy

While Cristian Pache was playing great defense out in center field, he was struggling mightily offensively prior to his latest stint on the IL (hamstring). So what do the Braves do when he gets healthy?

MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Cristian Pache: Exits with tight hamstring

Pache left Thursday's game against Toronto with right hamstring tightness. It's been a difficult year for Pache, who now has to deal with an injury on top of a very poor performance at the plate. He's hitting just .111/.152/.206 through 68 plate appearances, striking out in 36.8 percent of them. The 22-year-old was always expected to be a glove-first player, but no glove is enough to make up for a wRC+ of -2. Ender Inciarte and Guillermo Heredia are both out with hamstring injuries, but both could return soon, so Atlanta should be able to cover for Pache if he's forced to miss time.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Braves' Acuna day-to-day, Pache places on IL

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is day-to-day after he injured his left ankle during Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Acuna underwent X-rays and the results were negative, according to Braves manager Brian Snitker. Acuna was injured while trying to beat out an infield grounder. He landed awkwardly...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Ender Inciarte is back, Cristian Pache hits the IL

Oh, how the times have changed. I never thought I would say these words again — I’m so glad Ender Inciarte is back. After hitting the Injured List with a hamstring injury, the Braves activated the three-time Gold Glove centerfielder today. They also placed Cristian Pache on the IL, who also suffered a hamstring strain while trying to beat out a grounder in yesterday’s game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 moves the Braves should make for Ronald Acuña insurance

The Atlanta Braves are already low on outfielders and nearly lost Ronald Acuña to boot. These three moves would help give them some insurance. There’s no replacement for Ronald Acuña. The Braves know that. That doesn’t mean Atlanta should have some insurance for the star outfielder. They already lack breathing...
MLBMLB

Notes: Acuña not in lineup; Heredia returns

For a second straight game, Ronald Acuña Jr. was not in the lineup Saturday as he works through an ankle injury he sustained Thursday against the Blue Jays. Acuña has made progress over the last few days and also got some time in the cage ahead of Saturday's game against the Brewers. However, the Braves are being cautious and are taking their time before placing Acuña back into the lineup.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Cristian Pache: Rehab stint paused

Pache (hamstring) will rest a couple days during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett due to some groin tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The 22-year-old had the groin issue crop up Saturday, and he'll take it easy for a few days as a result. Pache has been on the injured list since May 14 with right hamstring tightness, and he appeared close to his return after beginning the rehab assignment this weekend.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves reinstate Cristian Pache from injured list, option him to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday that they had reinstated outfielder Cristian Pache form the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The moves is merely procedural and Pache will look to get back on track at the plate while working in a less stressful environment at Gwinnett. Pache began...
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Rotation plans, Cristian Pache update and more

Another rain out Sunday forced the Atlanta Braves to juggle their starting rotation again before opening a four-game series on Memorial Day against the Washington Nationals. Max Fried had been slated to start Saturday’s game before rain washed out Friday’s opener in New York. The Braves pushed him back to Sunday but that game was also washed out. Atlanta now has Fried penciled in for Tuesday’s start opting not to disrupt Charlie Morton, who will start Monday’s game on an additional day of rest.
MLBTalking Chop

Ronald Acuña Jr. day-to-day, Cristian Pache headed to IL

The Atlanta Braves continued to scuffle Thursday with an 8-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Atlanta finished the game down two starting outfielders with both Ronald Acuña Jr and Cristian Pache exiting with injuries. Brian Snitker provided an update on both players following the game and the Braves May...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Michael Harris joins and Cristian Pache falls in Baseball America’s latest Top 100 Prospects list

Baseball America recently just updated their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves have a new member — the toolsy Michael Harris. Over the last two seasons, despite playing just 52 games, Harris has turned heads around the Braves organization and boomed up prospect lists everywhere, which is pretty incredible considering he didn’t even play last season. However, we have seen so far in 2021 why everyone is so high on this kid.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cabrera becomes Venezuelan hit king, Tigers beat Royals

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading the Detroit Tigers past the slumping Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Wednesday night. Cabrera’s two RBI singles gave him 2,878, one more than Vizquel, who played...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves snap skid with 6-3 win over Brewers

After a frustrating sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays, the Braves battled back from an early deficit to take the first game of a weekend set in Milwaukee on Friday night, defeating the Brewers by a 6-3 margin. Drew Smyly allowed just one run in six innings and the Braves roughed up both Adrian Houser and Eric Lauer en route to their victory.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Marcell Ozuna exits game with gnarly hand injury after head-first slide

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna exited Tueday night's game against the Red Sox in Boston after injuring his left hand on a head-first slide into third base. Ozuna was injured attempting to advance from second base to third on a ground ball hit by teammate Ozzie Albies. The roller was fielded by Boston second baseman Enrique Hernandez, who threw across the diamond to third baseman Rafael Devers in hopes of heading off the runner in scoring position, Ozuna.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves trying to make best of downtime, Cristian Pache update

Another washout in New York seems to be the perfect punctuation mark to what was a rotten week overall for the Atlanta Braves. After embarking on a week long trip, the Braves finished 1-2 and played just three games due to a pair of rainouts in New York. That forced Brian Snitker and company to push back the starting rotation again and for the position players to get some work done in the cages to try and keep themselves sharp.