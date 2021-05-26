Don't expect Pache back in Braves immediate CF plans when healthy

Pache left Thursday's game against Toronto with right hamstring tightness. It's been a difficult year for Pache, who now has to deal with an injury on top of a very poor performance at the plate. He's hitting just .111/.152/.206 through 68 plate appearances, striking out in 36.8 percent of them. The 22-year-old was always expected to be a glove-first player, but no glove is enough to make up for a wRC+ of -2. Ender Inciarte and Guillermo Heredia are both out with hamstring injuries, but both could return soon, so Atlanta should be able to cover for Pache if he's forced to miss time.