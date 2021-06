John Williams’s Film Music, written by Emilio Audissino, was published in 2014 but this John Williams book is an important contribution to film history canon. Williams is among the greatest composers in the history of film music. He is the second-most nominated individual in Oscar history next to Walt Disney. This only speaks to his contributions to cinema. And like the book notes, he certainly has his detractors. However, I am not one of them. Whenever my phone rings, his music is playing.