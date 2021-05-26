interview with hashim sarkis on his curation of the 2021 venice architecture biennale

After being postponed by a year, the 2021 venice architecture biennale has finally opened to the public with a comprehensive and diverse selection of projects that all seek to answer the question: how will we live together? curated by hashim sarkis, the lebanese architect and dean of the school of architecture at MIT, the 2021 event opens at a specific time in history, with many of the issues and topics touched upon more relevant than ever. ‘the postponement led to open discussions among the participants about tactical things, thematic things, but also how do we respond collectively to a crisis like this?,’ sarkis tells designboom in an exclusive interview. ‘but then it also led to starting to share ideas about how it is more effective to ship from this port versus that, and using local support rather than shipping everything.’