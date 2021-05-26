7 French Cocktails to Order on Your Next Trip—and Recreate at Home

As you start organizing your road trips to some of the best U.S. destinations and making your camping trip checklist, don't forget a very important order of business: figuring out what you are going to cook for dinner! Thanks to clever, make-ahead camping meals and easy Dutch oven recipes, you don't have to suffer through dinners of trail mix and freeze-dried soups. Many campfire dishes can be prepped ahead of time, and some you can finish completely before you head for the woods. Here, our favorite make-ahead camping meals.