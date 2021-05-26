Cancel
7 French Cocktails to Order on Your Next Trip—and Recreate at Home

By Nicola Leigh Stewar t
cntraveler.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraft cocktail culture might be a relatively new addition to France, but bar culture certainly is not. From the sacred ritual of apéro, when favorite apéritifs are served alongside nibbles, cheese, and charcuterie boards a few hours before dinner, to lingering over a glass of wine on a terrace and celebrating with Champagne, the French have mastered the art of drinking elegantly. Now, an ever-growing and buzzy cocktail scene is being led by a new wave of bartenders who are reviving France’s historic cocktails and using traditional spirits to create modern classics.

When many people think of Spain, a few images immediately jump to mind: sunshine, flamenco, and tapas likely among them. Of course, Seville is the city that most closely fits this dreamlike ideal of typical Spain, but it’s also so much more than that. As the capital of Spain’s southernmost...