End-of-year events to celebrate Class of 2021

The Class of 1970 had their 50th/ 51st Reunion on Saturday, September 25, 2021 with the following classmates and spouses attending; Paul Beaty and Pat, Dublin; Bill Brannan and Carol, Lubbock; Carol Carney, Brenham; Leah Dudley, Decatur; Beth Dunn Bruton and Walt, Abilene; Randy Geye, Rising Star; Raymond Hyatt and Debra, Hamilton; Roger Hitt and Lou Rogers Hitt, Decatur; Tony Harris and Debra, Cedar Creek; Patti McKinzie Schultz and Eddie, Austin; Rodney Robinson, San Angelo; Sue Rogers Mercer and Clifford, Midland; Carol Stewart Robinson and Tom, Iredell and Amy Burks, Waco. The classmates still from Comanche attending were Robert Cobb and Dawn; Paula Daniel Vaughn and Earlie; Carolyn Day Hamrick; Judy Gleaton Lacy and Gary; Mickey Howerton; Elizabeth Lane Prater and Dennis; Kay Mankin Murray; Gary Martin; John Rachels and Carol Haggard; Gary Easley and Gale; Travis Welch and Patsy and Penny Campbell Hamilton.
