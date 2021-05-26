Park-N-Shine at Grand View United Church in Dubuque

Whiskey Bottle from the Days of Pavilion Construction Uncovered. A worker replacing the roof at The Bridge Pavilion in Dubuque's Eagle Point Park discovered what is thought to be a long-ago stashed whiskey bottle. It appears as though workers a long time back left behind an empty Windsor Straight Bourbon Whiskey half-pint bottle. The bourbon, distilled in Peoria, was bottled on October 15, 1936, according to the label on the back of the bottle . That would date it to right around the time of the pavilion's construction.