Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Park-N-Shine at Grand View United Church in Dubuque

By Ken Peiffer
Posted by 
103.3 WJOD
103.3 WJOD
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Dr., Dubuque, IA, excitedly hosts its first Park-n-Shine event on Sunday, June 13, in the parking lot of the church. Park-n-Shine will be similar to a “Show-n-Shine” except this is a fun, non-competitive event for all classic, vintage, or custom cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles. The entire community is invited to bring their vehicle or simply come and enjoy a relaxing afternoon admiring vehicles & motorcycles. Food will be available for purchase as well as ice cream from the Dubuque Dairy Association.

103wjod.com
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
178
Followers
887
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubuque, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
Dubuque, IA
Cars
Dubuque County, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Dubuque, IA
County
Dubuque County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Cars#Dairy#Main Event#Info#Grand View United Church#Ia#Non Competitive Event#Parking#Community Building#Vintage#Trucks#Fun#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Cars
Related
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Area Radio Road Report June 11, 2021

On US 20 Near North Cascade Road expect intermittent lane closures and travel restrictions through the end of September. Wisconsin Highway 81 is closed between US 61 and Ridge Avenue near Platteville. Work is expected to be completed in November. Wisconsin Highway 133 is detoured between Cassville and Bloomington for...
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Relic Whiskey Bottle Found at Eagle Point Pavilion in Dubuque

Whiskey Bottle from the Days of Pavilion Construction Uncovered. A worker replacing the roof at The Bridge Pavilion in Dubuque's Eagle Point Park discovered what is thought to be a long-ago stashed whiskey bottle. It appears as though workers a long time back left behind an empty Windsor Straight Bourbon Whiskey half-pint bottle. The bourbon, distilled in Peoria, was bottled on October 15, 1936, according to the label on the back of the bottle . That would date it to right around the time of the pavilion's construction.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, Iowa Police Arrest 3 For Shooting Out Vehicle Windows

On June 9, 2021, at approximately 8:06 a.m. Dubuque Police responded to the area of 10th/Locust Streets for a report of windows being shot out of a vehicle. Officers located a 2015 Toyota Tacoma registered to Eric Seeman, 32 years old, of Dubuque with both rear windows shot out by a flare. Parked near the Toyota was a 2004 Honda CRV registered to Katelyn Hester, 35 years old, of Dubuque. The driver-side window was shot out with a flare and the passenger compartment of the vehicle was on fire.
Iowa StatePosted by
103.3 WJOD

Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour Headed to Cedar Rapids, Iowa in September

Luke Bryan is coming to Iowa No, seriously. He just announced that his Farm Tour is back for 2021 this morning and that a Linn County Farm is one of the stops on September 10th.. According to Luke Bryan’s website, the Farm Tour will be taking over a farm in Cedar Rapids. This will be one of six stops on the tour. Other tour stops include:
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Long-Distance Paddler Raising Money for River Museum

Second Paddle "Trip of a Lifetime" to Benefit The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. Hank Kohler set out in 1979 with his brother Keith Kohler and friends Rich Wiebke and Dennis Weidemann on a 1300-mile paddling trip from central Minnesota to Hudson Bay. The lifechanging trip was later detailed in Weidemann’s book “This Water Goes North”. Now, 42 years after his first big adventure, Kohler plans to set out from central Minnesota and head south to the Gulf of Mexico.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Safely Recycle Electronics in Dubuque June 12th

The City of Dubuque Public Works Department, in partnership with the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency (DMASWA), will hold an electronics recycling drop-off event on Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Municipal Services Center located at 925 Kerper Ct. in Dubuque. This event allows the...
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque’s Memorial Day Parade Canceled But You Can Still Honor the Fallen Sunday May 30th

For the second straight year, Dubuque's Memorial Day parade has been canceled but you can still remember our fallen heroes Memorial Day weekend. Dubuque will host a rededication ceremony on Sunday May 30th to celebrate the renovation of the Chaplain Schmitt Island Veterans Memorial Plaza. Sunday's event will mark the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. It will also include the re-location of the Tri-State Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque City Council to Consider JFK Sidewalks Again

The Dubuque City Council will again explore an old topic tonight, a plan for sidewalk installation along John F. Kennedy Road between Asbury Road and The Northwest Arterial. A similar plan was rejected in 2018. It was also discussed at length in 2007, but still homeowners along this busy stretch of road have not been required to install and maintain sidewalks.
Mississippi StatePosted by
103.3 WJOD

Man Drowns While Swimming In Mississippi River With His Grandkids

An outing with the grandkids turned tragic for a Wisconsin family Saturday afternoon, May 22, when a man drowned. According to KWWL, the Grant County (Wisconsin) Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The call was regarding a possible drowning victim, around a mile north of the Potosi Point. That's located not far from Balltown, Iowa, on the Wisconson side of the Mississippi River.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque church to host food pantry this month

Church of the Resurrection will host a free drive-thru food pantry beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, in the church parking lot, 4300 Asbury Road. Volunteers will direct vehicles where to line up and assign numbers to order the vehicles. Participants will stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Love that lasts: Dubuque couple connects at picnic, now celebrating 65 years

A chance encounter while chaperoning an orphans’ picnic blossomed into a lifelong romance for Betty and Bob Dean of Dubuque, who celebrated their 65th anniversary last June. Betty, now 86, and Bob, 85, still recall that first meeting vividly. They explained that during the 1950s, the Illinois Central Railroad regularly hosted an outing for local orphans, who would enjoy a train ride to Dyersville, ice cream, games and prizes.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque Trees Forever, city team up to replenish street trees

A bit of rain didn't stop roughly 50 Dubuque Trees Forever volunteers from venturing out to plant 40 trees on Garfield, Lincoln and Rhomberg avenues Saturday morning. Eagle Scout Luke Morarend, 17, led a team in planting five trees — a Kentucky coffee, a ginkgo, a crabapple and two elms.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

5th Street Closure Wednesday – Sunday

Fifth Street in Dubuque will be closed between Main Street and Locust Street on Wednesday, May 19 beginning at 7 p.m. and will remain closed until 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 23 due to a City-permitted special event at the Five Flags Center. This closed area will be used for event vehicle parking.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Latest addition to Dubuque museum focuses on area's legacy of innovation

The latest addition to a local museum’s campus highlights the legacy of innovation along the Mississippi River. The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s John and Alice Butler River of Innovation Gallery will open the weekend of June 11-13. “I never realized the type of innovation that happens in river...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Biz Buzz Monday: Downtown Dubuque bar, eatery changes name, offerings

Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will highlight additional developments in Tuesday’s edition. A Dubuque business has enhanced its offerings and created a new brand in hopes of finding success in a post-pandemic economy. The bar and eatery formerly known...