Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress warned of ‘real and urgent’ drought crisis throughout the West

By Allison Winter
Posted by 
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLxNh_0aC8kLq500

WASHINGTON — A drought crisis unfolding across the West will require short-term relief and massive, long-term federal funding to help states weather the effects of climate change, state water managers and lawmakers said at a U.S. House hearing on Tuesday.

Nearly 90% of the West is now experiencing drought conditions, according to the federal U.S. Drought Monitor . The problem is particularly acute in the Southwest.

“The situation is real and urgent. Current conditions require us to take bold and unprecedented steps to conserve and stretch our existing water supplies,” John Entsminger, the general manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, told members of Congress.

Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah just had their driest year in 126 years. Colorado had its fourth-driest year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Snowpack is well below average this year and early snowmelt is raising serious concerns for this summer.

“Droughts are not new, but many are experiencing the impact of one of the driest water years on record,” Elizabeth Klein, a senior counselor at the Interior Department who is overseeing drought response, said at the hearing before a panel of the House Natural Resources Committee. “Competing demands for water can lead to more conflict.”

Among those conflicts are who gets priority for limited water resources: upstream users, farmers, endangered fish, tribes, or municipal water systems.

In some cases, states are in conflict over who has rights to the water.  The U.S. Supreme Court has several interstate water disputes on its docket, including cases between Mississippi and Tennessee and Texas, New Mexico and Colorado .

Biden allocates $1B to prepare for hurricane, wildfire season

‘No more time to waste’

The drought conditions are part of an ongoing, concerning trend—due in part to climate change.

“Warmer dryer conditions are expected to increase in the future, leading to extended and more severe drought and fire seasons,” said Craig McLean, acting chief scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Colorado River Basin is experiencing its driest 21-year-period in 100 years of record-keeping, according to the Interior Department. Extreme or exceptional drought is forecast to continue this year for most of the basin.

If the situation on the Colorado River does not improve, it could have serious consequences for people who rely on it for their water and power.

Reservoirs that the river feeds are already dangerously low. Lake Mead is at 37 percent capacity and Lake Powell is at 34 percent, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

If hydrology levels continue, Entsminger said, there is a high probability that Lake Mead could get close to the point in the next decade where the Hoover Dam could no longer deliver water downstream and power production there could come to a halt.

“The reality that we knew was coming has arrived. From my part of the world, there seems to be no more time to waste,” Entsminger said.

State officials have worked on water recycling programs and the Nevada state legislature is considering a proposal that would ban watering of decorative turf .

But Entsminger said the problem needs to go beyond what they can do at a state level, with a “focused and robust” federal investment in watershed conservation, water recycling and climate change response.

Lawmakers open groundwater fight against bottled water companies

Biden administration plan

President Joe Biden included drought response in his massive infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan . The proposal includes investment in “nature-based infrastructure” for climate resilience and water efficiency and recycling programs to address the drought crisis.

The Interior Department has also pulled together a favorite federal response, the interagency working group, to address drought relief. The group had its first meeting earlier this month and is working to coordinate funding and programs on drought resilience, according to Klein.

Biden also announced this week he would double the amount of federal funding to help states prepare for natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires.

Rep Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), chair of the Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Subcommittee that hosted the hearing, last week reintroduced his drought resiliency bill, H.R. 3404 .

It would direct the federal government to invest more than $1 billion for various water projects, including water storage, recycling and desalination efforts.

“Climate change is making drought more frequent and severe, we know that. And we must help communities prepare now for the new normal of longer and more frequent dry conditions,” Huffman said at the hearing.

He has endorsements from various local water districts, the Environmental Defense Fund and the National Wildlife Federation. The proposal previously passed the House within a large infrastructure bill in the summer of 2020.

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), the highest-ranking Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, said Democrats should make more effort to work with Republicans on a long-term solution.

“You reintroduced your water legislation that did not go through regular order in the last Congress … I hope this scenario is not repeated this Congress,” Westerman said. “We must have the political will to act on a long-term strategy.”

But while Democrats and Republicans may disagree on some specifics of how to address the issue, many agree that the drought problem has reached a crisis moment that will require their forward-thinking response.

“We’ve shot ourselves in the foot, and now we’ve got to take a long hike. There are some very tough decisions that have to be made because there is only so much water,” said Westerman.

“If you look in the short term, it is not a very pretty picture,” Westerman said.

Idaho’s Craig Foss, state forester at the Idaho Department of Lands, told lawmakers that more aggressive management of dry forests that are prone to wildfire would be one way to help.

“Idaho, like much of the West, is experiencing wildfire seasons that are 30 to 60 days longer,” Foss said. “We can’t change the weather, but we can change the conditions of our forest.”

The post Congress warned of ‘real and urgent’ drought crisis throughout the West appeared first on Michigan Advance .

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

300
Followers
241
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Foss
Person
Bruce Westerman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Huffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Year#Water Resources#Government In Crisis#Severe Drought#Drought Conditions#Climate Change#U S Drought Monitor#The Interior Department#The U S Supreme Court#The American Jobs Plan#Wildlife Subcommittee#H R 3404#Drought Response#Drought Relief#Drought Resilience#Droughts#Natural Disasters#Short Term Relief#Federal Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
Michigan Advance

Biden urges Congress to act on policing reform after meeting with George Floyd family

WASHINGTON — A year after George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer, his family returned Tuesday to Washington, D.C., where lawmakers have been attempting to craft a bipartisan bill to overhaul the nation’s policing laws. Congress failed to act by the anniversary of Floyd’s death — the deadline that President Joe Biden had urged lawmakers […] The post Biden urges Congress to act on policing reform after meeting with George Floyd family appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Washington, DCPosted by
Michigan Advance

Liz Cheney ousted from U.S. House GOP leadership for rejecting Trump’s ‘big lie’

WASHINGTON — House Republicans voted Wednesday to remove U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position after her continued pushback against former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in the presidential election. Saying they want to unite the party in an attempt to win back the House in the 2022 midterm elections, GOP […] The post Liz Cheney ousted from U.S. House GOP leadership for rejecting Trump’s ‘big lie’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Michigan Advance

Recent Supreme Court ruling is ‘small step’ toward affirming tribal rights

A unanimous U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week is being seen as a step in the right direction toward untangling complex jurisdictional issues that often result in crimes against Indigenous people going unaddressed in Michigan and elsewhere throughout the country. The case, United States v. Cooley, essentially upholds tribal law enforcement’s authority over non-Natives who […] The post Recent Supreme Court ruling is ‘small step’ toward affirming tribal rights appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. Politicskunr.org

Feds Pledge Assistance As Historic Drought Grips The West

Parts of the Mountain West are experiencing the worst drought conditions in more than a century, prompting the Biden administration to pledge a government-wide response to the crisis. On Tuesday, administration officials testified during a virtual congressional hearing on the drought. They included Craig McLean, the acting chief scientist at...
Congress & Courtswatereducation.org

Congress seeks long-term solutions for drought crippling Western US

A crippling drought — largely connected to climate change — is gripping the Western United States, affecting over 70 million people and around 40% of the U.S. … Farmers, scientists, tribal officials, foresters and other groups affected by the worsening drought testified at a House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife hearing on Tuesday, asking lawmakers for both short-term relief and long-term solutions from the worsening conditions.
Klamath Falls, ORLas Vegas Sun

Amid historic drought, a new water war in the West

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Through the marshlands along the Oregon-California border, the federal government a century ago carved a whole new landscape, draining lakes and channeling rivers to build a farming economy that now supplies alfalfa for dairy cows and potatoes for Frito-Lay chips. The drawdowns needed to cover the...
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

Experts Warn Congress of Festering Militia Violence and White Supremacy

WASHINGTON (CN) — Militias in America are infested with white supremacists and pose a danger to national security while infringing on the everyday person’s constitutional rights, extremism experts told members of Congress on Wednesday. Over five sessions and many weeks, members of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Crawford votes to oust; Hill, Westerman won't say

WASHINGTON -- In a meeting with other members of the House Republican Conference, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro voted Wednesday to remove the organization's chairwoman, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock and U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs were also on...
EnvironmentLas Vegas Sun

Severe drought, worsened by climate change, is ravaging the West

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This year, New Mexican officials have a message for farmers who depend on irrigation water from the Rio Grande and other rivers: Unless you absolutely have to plant this year, don’t. Years of warming temperatures, a failed rainy season last summer and low snowpack this winter have...
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sen. Toomey and GOP senators prep infrastructure offer for White House

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., plans to join a group of Republican senators Tuesday to present a new — and possibly larger — infrastructure proposal to senior Biden administration officials, a possible sign of strengthening negotiations between the White House and the minority party on Capitol Hill toward a compromise deal.
EnvironmentSand Hills Express

“Mega-drought” in West means threat of extreme fire season

By almost any measure the drought in the Western states this year is about as bad as it gets — perhaps the worst in modern history. A severe lack of rainfall over the past two years, combined with a steadily heating climate, has turned California into a tinderbox, setting the stage for what will likely be a catastrophic fire season ahead.
Colorado Statepagosadailypost.com

Colorado Dems Compromise on Climate Policy

This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on June 7, 2021. As the Colorado General Assembly scrambles to wrap up the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers on Monday formalized a sweeping overhaul to a major piece of climate-change legislation, clearing the way for the bill to pass with support from Gov. Jared Polis, who had previously threatened to veto it.