This New Modeling Agency Hopes to Empower Indigenous Talent
It’s happened more than once to Indigenous models. When she was modeling back in the early 2000s, Joleen Mitton recalls a time when she was told to swim in chlorine water, so she could be “more pale.” A few years ago, Indigenous model Talaysay Campo was on a photo shoot and she almost didn’t recognize herself in the final images. “They photoshopped me about five shades lighter than my skin tone,” says Campo. The modeling industry has long underrepresented Indigenous faces, and when they have, accounts of racism or mistreatment have been rampant. But a new modeling agency is hoping to change that.www.teenvogue.com