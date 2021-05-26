This New Modeling Agency Hopes to Empower Indigenous Talent

How could we not see it coming? Beauty YouTuber Hyram Yarbro, known around some parts of the internet as Skin Care by Hyram, is officially launching his own skin care brand!. Called Selfless by Hyram, the upcoming brand was developed in partnership with The Inkey List, an ingredients-forward skin and hair care product line available at Sephora. So far, we don’t know a lot about the brand, but based on a ten-minute teaser video uploaded to Hyram’s YouTube channel, the brand’s mission will focus on four areas: environment, health, education, and empowerment. As noted in its website, Hyram’s company has created partnerships with Rainforest Trust and Thirst Project, which will both receive a portion of proceeds from Selfless by Hyram’s sales.