Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Employment Arbitration Statistics: Is it Working?

By ADR Times
Posted by 
ADR Times
ADR Times
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking at employment arbitration statistics, it is easy to see a surge of workplaces implementing arbitration to resolve employment disputes within the company. Finding the best option for resolution on a given dispute is an art, and employment disputes are no different. The process of arbitration can be beneficial for companies looking to resolve employment disputes effectively and quietly. It can also be helpful for employees looking to preserve the relationship with their employer and save time and money on resolving the dispute. However, the process can present challenges if the employee needs outside attention to help resolve issues on a company-wide level or if there are issues that would benefit the public. There are many opinions about the use of arbitration, especially when the arbitration is mandated by employment contracts, as it can bring up questions of voluntariness. However, based on studies throughout the US, many companies are turning to arbitration in some form to solve disputes.

www.adrtimes.com
ADR Times

ADR Times

Irvine, CA
39
Followers
122
Post
266
Views
ABOUT

Everything You Need To Resolve Disputes - ADR Times is the global source of dispute resolution news and unbiased journalism on negotiation, mediation, arbitration, diplomacy, and peacemaking - for people and professionals entangled in conflict.

 https://www.adrtimes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binding Arbitration#Arbitration Clause#Employment Agencies#International Arbitration#Employment Law#Labor Statistics#Legal Dispute#Working#Aaa#Eeoc#Cpr Institute#Employment Disputes#Employment Agreements#Employment Contracts#Standard Arbitration#Equitable Arbitration#Employment Arbitrations#Arbitration Proceedings#Labor Disputes#Workplace Disputes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Economylootpress.com

IRS Procurement office to hire 80 new employees nationwide

WASHINGTON (LOOTPRESS) — The Internal Revenue Service is looking to hire motivated acquisition professionals interested in providing America’s taxpayers top quality service. The agency’s Procurement office plans to fill 80 vacancies nationwide, many of which are contract specialists. The IRS Procurement office provides acquisition services for IRS business units, Treasury...
Lawdcbar.org

Employment Law Attorneys Ponder a Post-Pandemic Workplace

On June 8 employment law experts offered insight into the tough questions facing employers as they prepare for a post-pandemic return to the workplace. The three-hour D.C. Bar CLE class discussed the interplay of ever-changing, competing restrictions and the struggle to respect individual rights and privacy. On the legislative front,...
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Big Decisions About Work Culture Face Employers — And Their Employees — In A Post-COVID Age

Like many people, David Kaplan has spent the COVID-19 era — thus far — working from home. And he admits the arrangement has had its perks. Near the top of his list is the roughly $600 he’s saved on campus parking at St. Louis University, where he’s a professor of management. There’s also the fact that he doesn’t regularly spend nearly an hour and a half commuting there and back from his home in Edwardsville, Illinois. But he’s missed some aspects of the office and the classroom, too, such as the camaraderie and collaboration.
Boston, MAhbs.edu

Are Employers Ready for a Flood of 'New' Talent Seeking Work?

Many people, particularly women, will be returning to the workforce as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. What will companies need to do to harness the talent wave? asks James Heskett. Uncertainty about the future is always on the minds of leaders. Concern about change defines their primary role. It’s up to...
Public Healththv11.com

Yes, employees required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 can file a workers’ compensation claim for vaccine adverse effects

With a little more than half of the adult U.S. population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, businesses are bringing more employees back into the workplace. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on May 28 updated its guidance related to COVID-19, vaccines and the workplace. As part of the guidance, the EEOC said federal Equal Employment Opportunity laws don’t prevent employers from requiring workers physically entering the workplace to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as long as employers comply with other laws such as the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).
EconomyParkersburg News & Sentinel

Employment: Getting back to normal means getting to work

We’ve all seen the signs. Drive through any community in our region and there are “Help wanted,” “We’re hiring,” and even “Signing bonus!” signs everywhere. Employers are desperate for workers as the economy reopens, and have been for months, as April’s employment numbers show. U.S. employers posted 9.3 million job...
Lawlexblog.com

FLSA Misclassification Case Highlights The Vagaries Of The Administrative And Professional Exemptions

There are certain industries or fields where misclassification issues are prevalent because the nature of the duties of the workers “seems” to smack of exempt work but then there is a doubt as to whether they truly meet all of the elements of the exemption(s). A recent example of this tension is the FLSA collective action filed by a number of social services workers who claim that they are non-exempt and due overtime. The case is entitled Ellenberger et al. v. JusticeWorks Youthcare Inc., and was filed in federal court in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Economybloombergtax.com

2021 Legal Staffing Trends: Déjà Vu for Contract Attorneys?

The saying “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes” is proving to be true in the area of contract legal staffing. The burgeoning demand for contract attorneys post-pandemic is reminiscent of what took place in the late 1990s following the recession at the beginning of the decade. I joined the legal staffing industry in 1997, just as contract staffing was about to come into its own.
EconomyInvestmentNews

Finra resumes in-person arbitration nationwide

The organization will reopen hearings on Aug. 2 in seven jurisdictions that had remained closed. Finra postponed in-person arbitration hearings when the pandemic began in March 2020. Finra will resume in-person arbitration proceedings across the country in August. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. announced Friday on its website that...
Public Healthlegalreader.com

Returning to Work During a Pandemic: 3 Legal Issues Employers Cannot Ignore

Companies will return to work soon, but things might take a while until they return to their normal pace – and that is totally fine. Returning to work after the coronavirus pandemic is exciting for everyone, but there are some legal issues to explore before that can happen. How can businesses function at a normal pace? How can they re-open safely? How can your employees feel protected at all times? And most importantly, what guidance should you get? Some employees might not be too tempted to go back to work while others might be more excited than ever, argues mimy employer and HR specialist, Christina Wagner. How can you coordinate these groups and what are some strategies for reopening your company’s doors?
Grove Hill, ALClarke County Democrat

EMPLOYMENT

JOB POSTING – Teller—Clarke Community Federal Credit Union located in Grove Hill, Alabama is currently seeking a Teller. The position is full-time (40 hours per week) with insurance benefits. Qualifications include a minimum of high school diploma or general education degree (GED) and preferably one year of related experience and/or training, and proficiency with Microsoft Office applications. Candidate must meet suitability criteria for employment with a background check and credit check. Please submit your resume to clarkecommunityfcu@yahoo.com. Please call 251-275-3007 for additional information. (EOE) (21-1tc- CCD)
Economylegalscoops.com

9 Tips for Hiring Fresh Graduates and Unpaid Interns for Your Law Firm

Unpaid interns and fresh graduates are both in the position of having little or no previous work experience. Recruiting them for a law firm can be a bit more challenging than recruiting older lawyers, who usually come with an excellent CV or are highly recommended. Here are 9 tips for...