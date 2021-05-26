After Teasing “The End,” Jean Paul Gaultier is Making a Ready-To-Wear Comeback

Confession: I did not watch the Memorial Day concert, so I don’t know exactly why Bailee Madison was there or what she was doing — this, to be clear, is from rehearsal — but I hope it was promoting this truly cringeworthy-sounding expansion of the surprise Cinderella Story franchise (yes, the original is the one that starred Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray). Bailee is 21 and seems like a nice young lady, but those jeans are being unkind to her. They are… how can I put this… heinistic (sadistically heinous). Fugseating (so bad they make you queasy). Crapungent (speaks for itself). Between those and the severe tuck, we should not be re-emerging into the world by reaching for a Sears catalog from 1987, which coincidentally also might be the last time denim was this thick and stiff-looking. I don’t entirely blame Bailee. She wasn’t there the first time. I just worry that the elders in her life are not showing her enough old photo albums.