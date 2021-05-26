After Teasing “The End,” Jean Paul Gaultier is Making a Ready-To-Wear Comeback
Jean Paul Gaultier, the label, has finally shared the meaning of its past two mysterious, enigmatic Instagram posts declaring "the end." Turns out it was just an excuse to start a new beginning. On Wednesday, the brand announced it is returning to ready-to-wear 16 months after the brand's eponymous founder personally retired from the runway. In keeping with the label's new approach to couture—tapping a new designer each season, starting with Sacai's Chitose Abe—Gaultier has enlisted five lesser-known labels to "reinterpret the JPG codes" for the upcoming collection, Les Marins. (Gaultier's signature breton stripes will no doubt figure prominently; the title means "the sailors" in French.) The new era debuts on Friday at 5 a.m. EST.