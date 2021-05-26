Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dundy The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado Western Dundy County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 328 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southeast of Holyoke, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Yuma and western Dundy Counties, including the following locations... Alvin. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 266 and 268. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH