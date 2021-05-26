Cancel
Dundy County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 11:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL HITCHCOCK AND NORTHEASTERN DUNDY COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 AM MDT/1145 AM CDT/ At 1036 AM MDT/1136 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Benkelman, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Max.

alerts.weather.gov
