Chicago, IL

Hospitality Workers Plan Wage Strike Wednesday Outside Gibsons

By Naomi Waxman
Eater
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs summer creeps closer and the pandemic wanes, many Chicagoans are clamoring to return to dining and drinking as usual. What they’re finding, however, is a drained and depleted workforce: one that’s calling for better pay on all corners of the restaurant and bar industry. Chicago service industry workers who support a $15 minimum wage are scheduled to gather for a wage strike Wednesday afternoon outside Gibsons, the iconic Gold Coast steakhouse.

