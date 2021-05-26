Severe Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dundy The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas Western Dundy County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 530 PM MDT/630 PM CDT/. * At 441 PM MDT/541 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Haigler, or 16 miles east of Wray, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Haigler around 500 PM MDT. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH