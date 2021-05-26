Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dundy County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 11:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM MDT/1215 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN RAWLINS...SOUTHERN HITCHCOCK AND SOUTHEASTERN DUNDY COUNTIES At 1035 AM MDT/1135 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of McDonald, or 16 miles west of Atwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Trenton, Stratton and Max. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
County
Dundy County, NE
County
Hitchcock County, NE
City
Stratton, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hitchcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Weather Radar#Dundy Hitchcock#Southern Hitchcock#Wind#Size Hail#Immediate Severity#Northwestern Rawlins#Severe Certainty#Target Area#Vehicles#Atwood#Source#Mcdonald#Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dundy The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas Western Dundy County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 530 PM MDT/630 PM CDT/. * At 441 PM MDT/541 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Haigler, or 16 miles east of Wray, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Haigler around 500 PM MDT. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Hitchcock County, NEweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.