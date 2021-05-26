Severe Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 11:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM MDT/1215 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN RAWLINS...SOUTHERN HITCHCOCK AND SOUTHEASTERN DUNDY COUNTIES At 1035 AM MDT/1135 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of McDonald, or 16 miles west of Atwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Trenton, Stratton and Max. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH