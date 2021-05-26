Cancel
Oswego County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oswego by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Oswego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR CAYUGA AND SOUTHWESTERN OSWEGO COUNTIES At 1226 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oswego to near Cato, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oswego, Fulton, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Central Square, Nine Mile Point, Mexico Point State Park, Battle Island State Park, Scriba, Volney and Palermo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
