10 Great Films That Didn’t Receive a Single Oscar Nomination This Year

The Oscars 2021 are just around the corner and the expectation is at its highest for the possibility of meeting a new winner of the Award to Best film of the year, Best Actress / Actor, Best Supporting Actress / Actor, Best screenplay, among many others. After a complicated 2020, the ceremony of the Oscar awards They seek to remove the atypical and leave behind, even for a moment, the tumultuous situation that we have experienced since the beginning of 2020; with a ceremony that promises much more than a simple surprise. And we are not only talking about the ceremony, we must also consider the havoc that the film industry itself has had to survive to bring us the great productions that are currently contending to take home the award.