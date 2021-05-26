Odds are good that McDonald’s will collab with the worst person on Earth
Jake Paul is the kind of person who could only exist in 2021. He’d have perished immediately during the Gold Rush, and if he was somehow whisked back in time to the Paleolithic period, he’d immediately get his face smashed in after glaring at a patriarch named Oog. But Jake Paul thrives in 2021, making his living as a “YouTuber, internet personality, actor, rapper, and professional boxer,” per his Wikipedia page. Paul originally rose to fame on Vine, the video-making app that some consider a precursor to TikTok; he then acted on a Disney Channel series for two seasons before he was allegedly fired. Since then, he’s developed quite the penchant for bad behavior including, but not limited to:thetakeout.com