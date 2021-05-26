Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 12:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Oneida Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Oswego County in central New York * Until 115 PM EDT.. * At 1236 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mexico Point State Park to Lysander, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pulaski, Central Square, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Hastings, Richland, Constantia, West Monroe, Mexico, Oneida lake, and Williamstown. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 36. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH