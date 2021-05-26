Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dundy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...CHEYENNE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS AND DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA UNTIL 945 PM MDT/1045 PM CDT/ At 839 PM MDT/939 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Haigler to 14 miles east of Cope. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wray, St. Francis, Benkelman, Bonny Reservoir, Bird City, Eckley and Haigler. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 208 and 210, and between mile markers 212 and 254.