Dundy County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 11:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM MDT/1215 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN RAWLINS...SOUTHERN HITCHCOCK AND SOUTHEASTERN DUNDY COUNTIES At 1035 AM MDT/1135 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of McDonald, or 16 miles west of Atwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Trenton, Stratton and Max. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dundy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...CHEYENNE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS AND DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA UNTIL 945 PM MDT/1045 PM CDT/ At 839 PM MDT/939 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Haigler to 14 miles east of Cope. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wray, St. Francis, Benkelman, Bonny Reservoir, Bird City, Eckley and Haigler. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 208 and 210, and between mile markers 212 and 254.
Hitchcock County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN RED WILLOW AND NORTHEASTERN HITCHCOCK COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Culbertson, or 9 miles northwest of McCook, moving northeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Red Willow and northeastern Hitchcock Counties.
Hitchcock County, NEweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.