Casino operators in the US are close to partying like it’s 2019, but they’re not there quite yet. Revenue levels are rebounding following a disastrous 2020 caused by COVID-19 and recovery is coming quicker than what was previously expected. Soon, casino operators could find their revenue matching that of 2019, and industry analysts believe that Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International could get there first. The two gaming companies have received continued support from analysts and Joseph Greff of JPMorgan is the latest to weigh in. He has boosted his forecast for the companies’ stocks, making him the third analyst in a little more than a week to show increased optimism for an accelerated recovery.