10 Beautiful Movies You’ve Probably Never Seen
Niki Caro’s New Zealand-shot drama starring Keisha Castle-Hughes finds beauty in its authenticity. Whale Rider is based on the novel of the same name by New Zealand author Witi Ihimaera, and is staunchly loyal to the descriptors and setting of the novel. The film’s location is central to the loyalty the film displays to its source material. Numerous descriptions of the whale-shaped island, the houses, and the serene views of the water are employed in the visual mechanics of the film.www.tasteofcinema.com