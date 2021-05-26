Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

10 Beautiful Movies You’ve Probably Never Seen

By Veronica Kowalak
tasteofcinema.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiki Caro’s New Zealand-shot drama starring Keisha Castle-Hughes finds beauty in its authenticity. Whale Rider is based on the novel of the same name by New Zealand author Witi Ihimaera, and is staunchly loyal to the descriptors and setting of the novel. The film’s location is central to the loyalty the film displays to its source material. Numerous descriptions of the whale-shaped island, the houses, and the serene views of the water are employed in the visual mechanics of the film.

www.tasteofcinema.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Werner Herzog
Person
Ari Folman
Person
Robin Wright
Person
Niki Caro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color Grading#Antarctica#Color Wheel#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
Related
GermanyPopMatters

Sarah Lonsdale on the Important Feminist Rebels You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

The twentieth century’s two world wars played an important role in advancing women’s equality struggles. This much is fairly well known. The iconic image of Rosie the Riveter, leading an army of women into factories and other non-traditional workplaces to replace the men who went off to war, has become one of feminism’s most recognized symbols.
Moviesboxden.com

What are some important Black film classics that you've never seen?

What are some important Black film classics that you've never seen?. Shout out to the bruh who said he has never seen The Best Man. Lowkey inspired this. Anywho, A Raisin In The Sun (Ruby Dee and Sidney Poitier) comes on TCM at 10:15pm that I intend to watch. I've never seen it.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Unconventional Ghost Movies You Might Have Never Seen

The ghost is a common motif depicted in the art, literature, and cinema. A cross-cultural phenomena, ghosts represent what we as humans tend to hide from. Of course, the thing we hide from depends within the context of each culture. What a ghost means in Japan, for example, isn’t the same as a ghost in Native American folklore. While the ghost’s mission depends on the situation, they all share the urge to reveal the mysteries hidden away with their death.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason You'll Probably Never See Frankie Celenza On Chopped

Frankie Celenza is an NYU Tisch grad, who has garnered so much success since his 2009 graduation that they've immortalized him on their site. According to their overview, he is a "mastermind" and "star of the New York Emmy Award Winning series 'Frankie Cooks'" who got his start in cooking while reconnecting with old family during college and hosting dinner parties for his classmates. And while he went to school for recording music, he said it instilled "the entrepreneurial spirit in me from day one," teaching him how to get heard.
Moviesnortheastern.edu

What's the scariest movie you've ever seen? Now imagine watching it on repeat.

What's the scariest movie you've ever seen? Now imagine watching it on repeat. Eu Dahm Jahng, who starts the fourth year of her major in communication studies, media and screen studies in the fall at Northeastern, landed a co-op at IFC Films, an independent movie production house. Jahng works in post-production, screening captions and subtitles to make sure they are accurate and occasionally transcribing movie trailers.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Unique Approach to Hanging Art You’ve Probably Never Thought Of

The Small/Cool Experience is a shoppable online home design showcase and social event full of decorating tips and tricks from your favorite designers. Thank you to our sponsors BEHR® Paint, Genesis G70, LUMAS, Overstock, Tuft & Needle, Chasing Paper, and Interior Define for making this experience possible. There seem to...
Movieswhereyat.com

Film Review: Censor

Sheer panic ensued in the United Kingdom during the 1980s with the rising popularity of movies on video cassette, specifically gory horror and exploitation films. These violent movies were coined "video nasties" and were considered to be responsible for immoral behavior in the real world, so they were severely censored prior to release or completely banned altogether.
MoviesNashville Scene

Luca Is a Warm Reminder of Childhood Joys

To argue that Pixar’s latest film, Luca, is simple validates its effectiveness. Ever since Cars 2 unceremoniously snapped the animation studio’s golden run, Luxo Jr.’s hop across the Pixar logo hasn’t been met with the same reverence. In recent years, Pixar has vacillated between high-power sequels and beloved properties, praised productions from old-guard figures like Pete Docter and Lee Unkrich and original stories from fresh talents. The results aren’t always stellar, but the studio still has that patented spark from time to time.
MoviesFirst Showing

Watch: 'The Art of Movie Title Design' Video Essay by Luís Azevedo

Time for a lesson in movie title design! One of the latest must-watch cinema video essay creations from the outstanding Portuguese filmmaker / editor Luís Azevedo is a two-part examination into the The Art of Movie Title Design. These focus specifically on two famed designers: the iconic Saul Bass, an American designer who created titles for filmmakers including Alfred Hitchcock, Otto Preminger, Billy Wilder, Stanley Kubrick, and Martin Scorsese. And also Pablo Ferro, a young Cuban designer / editor who worked on many Stanley Kubrick movies as well. You definitely know the titles these two designed, but Luís also delves into their influences and techniques. This kind of breakdown of cinema history is remarkably fascinating, not only to learn how these films from the past were created, but to see how it has all evolved. Watch below.
Moviesbrickfanatics.com

The LEGO Batman Movie sequel almost had a never-before-seen crossover

More details have surfaced for the cancelled The LEGO Batman Movie sequel, including how the story would have involved a crossover that now may never be. Chris McKay has already confirmed that the planned sequel for The LEGO Batman Movie is no longer in production, but the director is back in an interview with Collider to discuss more of what could have been in a more serious, but still over the top LEGO Batman Movie.
Animalsmatadornetwork.com

Photos of giant animal sculptures show Versailles like you’ve never seen before

There’s already a lot to see in Versailles, from sumptuous gardens to highly decorated rooms. Now there are also giant animals to gawk at. From June 19 to October 10, 2021, the palace will host The Lalanne at Trianon, an art exhibition displaying works by esteemed artists Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne. The exhibition made up of giant animal sculptures will start at the gardens of the Petit Trianon and travel to the Queen’s Hamlet and the English Garden.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

My daughter Apple has never seen my movies

Apple Martin sees enough of her mom in real life. Gwyneth Paltrow revealed on “Shop Today with Jill Martin” Thursday morning that her daughter has never seen her movies — even though she’s an Academy Award winner. “My kids have never seen me in a movie,” Paltrow shared. “I mean,...