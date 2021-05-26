CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden's Current Health Status Revealed

By Catherine Caruso
healthdigest.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is healthy and in good shape, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. During a White House press briefing on Monday, Psaki was asked about Biden's physical fitness and personal workout regimen (via Twitter). While she did not go into too many specifics, Psaki assured reporters that the president is physically fit and in good health. "I can tell you, having traveled with him a fair amount, sometimes he's hard to keep up with," she said during the press briefing.

Betty King
05-26

His doctors are paid to lie. All any sane person has to do is listen to him!!!! We are not stupid but are being played as stupid!!!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply(55)
277
Loretta Amanda Joan Reno
05-26

Biden senile dementia.Biden the first American President with senile dementia and a traitor.he is unable to tell the truth can not be trusted can not be belived in

Reply(51)
199
Nu Nu
05-26

Bullshit this man is no where near healthy and can’t even remember what he says or doing . How much money did they pay this dr to tell such lies

Reply(4)
159
