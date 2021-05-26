Joe Biden's Current Health Status Revealed
President Joe Biden is healthy and in good shape, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. During a White House press briefing on Monday, Psaki was asked about Biden's physical fitness and personal workout regimen (via Twitter). While she did not go into too many specifics, Psaki assured reporters that the president is physically fit and in good health. "I can tell you, having traveled with him a fair amount, sometimes he's hard to keep up with," she said during the press briefing.www.healthdigest.com
