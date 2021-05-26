Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Effingham County, IL

Wednesday Police Blotter

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffingham Police arrested 36 year old John M. Long of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for manufacturing/distributing look-alike substance. John was taken to the Effingham County jail. Altamont Police arrested 31 year old Deandrea D. Roberts of St. Louis for criminal trespass to property, resisting, a Jefferson County,...

www.effinghamradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
County
Effingham County, IL
City
Sigel, IL
Effingham County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Edgewood, IL
City
Altamont, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Dui#Real Property#Alcohol#County Police#County Jail#Drug Paraphernalia#Jefferson County#Fta#Altamont Police#Effingham Police#Nta#Effingham Battery#Warrant#County Jail#Effingham Driving#Assault#St Louis#Edgewood Domestic Battery#Suspended Registration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Effingham Daily News

5-16-21 Effingham County Jail

Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:. Effingham city police arrested James J. Nance, 53, Montrose, May 14 on charge of driving while license revoked and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of aggravated fleeing. Nance was given notice to appear and released. Effingham...
Effingham, ILvandaliaradio.com

Two arrested in Effingham Co in connection to mail box damage in Fayette & Effingham Counties

Two individuals were arrested in Effingham County in connection with a string of mail box damages in Fayette and Effingham Counties. The two individuals, 18 year old Matthew A. Faught of Dieterich and 18 year old Trevor H. Donsbach of Effingham, were both arrested by Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputies on May 10th and both were charged with Criminal Damage to Property. Both have been released on cash bond since their arrests.
Effingham, ILEffingham Daily News

Descendants seek answers about Effingham hanging

Three out-of-state visitors to the Effingham County Museum sought answers to questions their family have long had about the public hanging that took place on the courthouse square on June 18, 1875. Two, a husband and his wife, were residents of Midland, Texas; the other, a brother of the first...
Effingham, ILEffingham Radio

Effingham Police Arrest Reckless Driver

At approximately 11:20 A.M. today, May 12, 2021, Effingham Police telecommunicators began receiving complaints regarding a reckless driver sticking his head out of the window and driving across three lanes of traffic in the area of Keller Drive and Evergreen Avenue around 10:48 A.M. Officers in the area observed the arrestee driving erratically and attempted to perform a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle; however, the vehicle refused to stop, and subsequently caused an accident with a vehicle driven by Brandy C. Brummett, 41, Effingham, at the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta. The vehicle then fled the scene and ran off the roadway in the 600th block of Fayette, causing damage to a yard at Lupita’s Mexican Store, before re-entering the roadway and shortly thereafter colliding with another vehicle driven by Mark A. Volk, 60, Teutopolis, at the intersection of Maple and Fayette. The vehicle left the site of the second accident at a high rate of speed and Officers discontinued efforts to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle was re-located by Officers a short time later in a parking lot where Officers attempted to make contact with the driver; however, the vehicle immediately exited the parking lot. Before exiting, the vehicle struck a squad car driven by Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland and fled the scene.
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

Arrests made in rash of criminal damage to mailboxes, vehicles

In a two-week period spanning May 1 to 13, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office has received 115 reports of criminal damage to mailboxes and vehicles and residences being “egged” throughout Effingham County. The investigation into the rash of damage is still ongoing and some of the individuals believed to be...
Effingham, ILPosted by
Effingham Daily News

Confusion surrounds legality of golf carts in Summit Township

Some Facebook posts, a miscommunication, and anticipation have led to dozens of people paying for permits that don’t permit anything (yet). Over the past few weeks, interest has spiked in a permit program which certifies golf carts and other similar vehicles to be street legal under some circumstances in Summit Township. The township contains Lake Sara and the very western edge of Effingham.
Effingham County, ILfoxillinois.com

Effingham man injured in collision

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — One person was injured and another was cited in an Effingham County collision. The collision happened at 12:58 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, at Grove Avenue and Henrietta Street in Douglas Township. According to Illinois State Police (ISP), a Chevrolet Impala was driving eastbound on...
Effingham County, ILPosted by
Effingham Daily News

County committee seeks more detail on ambulance calls

Discussions continued this week among members of the Effingham County Ambulance Oversight committee about the availability of ambulances when someone dials 911. Committee member Tina Daniels, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunicator Supervisor, compared her computed-aided dispatch (CAD) system “status zero” data with data collected from Abbott EMS. Daniels said she...
Effingham County, ILfreedom929.com

EFFINGHAM COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 9:10 last Friday night along Illinois Route 33 at the Teutopolis Road intersection in Effingham County. The State Police reports 86 year old Duane P. Poehler from Dieterich was northbound on the County Road when he failed to yield the right-of-way and struck a westbound pickup truck on Route 33, driven by 26 year old Devin M. Wright from Dieterich. Poehler and a passenger, 74 year old Pamela L. Bloemer from Teutopolis, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wright and a passenger, 24 year old Peyton A. Reiss from Edwardsville, were not injured. No tickets have been issued at this time.