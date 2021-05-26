Rohnert Park Fireworks Ban Heading to the Ballot
The city of Rohnert Park will hold a special election to decide if fireworks should be banned in the city. The city council voted unanimously last night to set a special election for a fireworks ban ordinance that passed in April. The special election will be September 14th, and the ordinance has been suspended. Because of the date, safe and sane fireworks will be allowed to be sold in Rohnert Park this summer. Also, there will be fireworks for the 4th of July.www.ksro.com