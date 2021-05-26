Rohnert Park Fireworks Ban Heading to the Ballot

Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters Deva Marie Proto announced on Tuesday that a petition circulated to recall District Attorney Jill Ravitch has been certified as sufficient. Proponents of the recall have gathered more than the required 30,056 valid signatures of registered voters to trigger a recall election. As a result, the recall question will be heading to voters in a special election on a date later this year. The Board of Supervisors has to set the election date within 14 days of the petition being certified to them. That matter will be brought before them at the May 25 board meeting. The Registrar of Voters will be recommending an election date on Sept. 14.