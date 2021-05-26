Lodzinski attorneys express outrage over ruling on ‘unjust’ murder conviction and look to U.S. Supreme Court

The next chapter in the tragic, 30-year story of Timothy Wiltsey and the murder conviction of his mother, Michelle Lodzinski, could well play out in the U.S. Supreme Court. Outraged over Wednesday’s split state Supreme Court decision that upheld the guilty verdict against her — despite a harsh dissent from three of the justices, Lodzinski’s attorneys said they plan to “explore all further alternatives available to Michelle to right this miscarriage of justice, including an appeal under these circumstances to the United States Supreme Court,” and appropriate applications to the federal courts.