Abbott, TX

GOV. ABBOTT CALLS SPECIAL SESSION FOR FALL

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas lawmakers will adjourn the regular session on Monday — Memorial Day — but Gov. Greg Abbott has already indicated he will call a special session in the fall to grapple with redistricting after detailed census results are finally released. Last week, Abbott told lawmakers he would put them in charge ...

