Sonoma County, CA

$2.8 Million in Relief Coming to Businesses Over Fees

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved $2.8 million for business relief. The purpose of the relief is to refund Environmental Health permitting fees to businesses that were forced to closed down or limit operations after March 1st of 2020. The measure will reimburse 1,610 eligible restaurants, 282 eligible body art businesses, and indoor pool operators. Outdoor pool operators will be reimbursed for the 79 days that the businesses were required to close and for 25-percent of the fees for the remaining year that the operations were reduced.

